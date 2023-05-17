Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 364,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,100,000 after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 668,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,821. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average of $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.