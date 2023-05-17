Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,618,000 after acquiring an additional 468,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after buying an additional 456,023 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.51. 514,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,510. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.09 and its 200-day moving average is $358.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

