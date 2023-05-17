Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $107.93. The company had a trading volume of 279,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,690. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.