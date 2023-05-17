Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.55. 3,364,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,726,855. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

