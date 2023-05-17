Buckley Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,125 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,417,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

