Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 847,500 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 925,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Buzzi Unicem Price Performance
Shares of BZZUF stock remained flat at $24.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $25.10.
Buzzi Unicem Company Profile
