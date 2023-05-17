BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,500,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,619 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,052,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 78.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 78,762 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.