Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 113,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 74,444 shares.The stock last traded at $22.10 and had previously closed at $21.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $832.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Cadre had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $123.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.