CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92,396 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of CAE worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of CAE by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

CAE Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $751.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.