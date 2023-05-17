Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Calix by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 37,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Calix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,863,000 after acquiring an additional 330,545 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

CALX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.52. 94,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,779. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

