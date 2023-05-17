Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.07.

NYSE CPT opened at $106.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

