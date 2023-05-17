Cameron Deatsch Sells 1,265 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total value of $180,287.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 124,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,685,449.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,957 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $652,232.31.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,430. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.10.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.