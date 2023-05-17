Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Down 10.5% in April

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 16,300,000 shares. Approximately 27.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. 2,200,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,685. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Canada Goose by 30.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canada Goose Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

