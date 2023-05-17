Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$9.59 on Wednesday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.75 and a 1-year high of C$11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

