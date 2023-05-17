Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.02

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 1364335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on CGC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.
Canopy Growth Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
