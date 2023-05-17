Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.02

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 1364335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 111,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 391,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,885,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

