Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.31. 7,017,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,828,738. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $334.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.67.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.