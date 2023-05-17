Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 1.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR remained flat at $54.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,187. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

