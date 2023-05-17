Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,219 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.61. The company had a trading volume of 44,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,417. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

