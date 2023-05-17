Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after acquiring an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.07. 419,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,339. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.