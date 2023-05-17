Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 36,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $31.91.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

