Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PG traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $155.09. The stock had a trading volume of 465,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

