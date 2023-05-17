Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 292 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

NYSE:AEL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. 95,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.