Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,396 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after purchasing an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,222,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.57. 858,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,604. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.81. The company has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.