Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IJH stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.20.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

