Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 50,106 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.02. The company had a trading volume of 73,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,614. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

