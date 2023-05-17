Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $230.99. 1,025,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,680. The firm has a market cap of $432.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

