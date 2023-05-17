Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,685 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $204.46. The company had a trading volume of 948,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,822. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.70 and its 200 day moving average is $199.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

