Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $14,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.49. 12,984,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,895,688. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.67.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

