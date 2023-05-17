Capital Planning Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLY. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 153,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,390,000.

NYSEARCA RLY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. 8,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,358. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $32.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $566.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

