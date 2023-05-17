Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 228,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,631,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Progressive by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 609,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 183,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.82. 910,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,517. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $108.61 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

