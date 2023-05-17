Capital Planning Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF accounts for 1.8% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned 1.40% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. KWB Wealth bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,990,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 179,091 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 386,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,465. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.