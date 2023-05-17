Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.37. 780,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,862. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

