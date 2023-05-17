Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 5,907 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $110.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average is $129.25. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

