Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$53.00 at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.10.

Capital Power Price Performance

CPX stock traded up C$0.32 on Wednesday, reaching C$46.34. 106,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.39. The firm has a market cap of C$5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$40.06 and a twelve month high of C$51.90.

Insider Activity

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 4.4921105 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power



Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

