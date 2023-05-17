Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OFSTF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Carbon Streaming has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OFSTF shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$8.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered Carbon Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Carbon Streaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carbon Streaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

