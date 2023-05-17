Cardano 1-Day Volume Hits $222.85 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.10 billion and $222.85 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.68 or 0.06652448 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019644 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,793,946,863 coins and its circulating supply is 34,852,526,152 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.