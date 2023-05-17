Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion and $182.95 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.00 or 0.06738786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00055381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00040687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,793,946,863 coins and its circulating supply is 34,852,543,408 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

