CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Up 11.4% in April

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 696,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

CareMax Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CMAX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 161,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,114. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.72. CareMax has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.55.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.29 million. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of CareMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Bryan Cho acquired 10,000 shares of CareMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $34,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,462,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,643,000 after purchasing an additional 90,293 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 14.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 118,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 3.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

