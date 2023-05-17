Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) Shares Up 0.1%

Carmanah Technologies Corp (TSE:CMH – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.35. 398,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 70,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

Carmanah Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.34 million and a PE ratio of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Carmanah Technologies Company Profile

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

