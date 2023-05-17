Carnival Co. & Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 149,370 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 93,446 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 7.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after purchasing an additional 469,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

CCL traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 35,081,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,698,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

