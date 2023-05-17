Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:CARS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,964. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cars.com news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $321,767.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $27,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,181.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,092 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 230.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

