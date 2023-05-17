Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Cars.com Price Performance
NYSE:CARS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,964. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com
Institutional Trading of Cars.com
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 230.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
See Also
