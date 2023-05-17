Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,536,000 after buying an additional 140,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carter’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,095,000 after acquiring an additional 49,745 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 19,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Carter’s by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.