Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Update

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,670,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,056,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,654,000 after buying an additional 29,576 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after buying an additional 498,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.