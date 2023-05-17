Castings (LON:CGS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $354.29

Shares of Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.29 ($4.44) and traded as high as GBX 376.80 ($4.72). Castings shares last traded at GBX 376 ($4.71), with a volume of 44,988 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.64) price objective on shares of Castings in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £164.22 million, a P/E ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 355.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 354.84.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

