Castleark Management LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $21,977,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,052,000 after buying an additional 362,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,702 shares of company stock worth $1,478,405 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $4.05 on Wednesday, hitting $113.83. 529,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,201. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $113.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.29. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

