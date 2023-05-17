Castleark Management LLC Grows Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,860 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

PFGC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.34. 248,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

