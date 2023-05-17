Castleark Management LLC Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 927.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,500 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 1.7% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $32,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.78. 3,754,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,566,033. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

