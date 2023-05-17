Castleark Management LLC Has $24.96 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Trading Up 2.7 %

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

LRCX traded up $15.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $574.11. The stock had a trading volume of 639,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $576.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

