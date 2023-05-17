Castleark Management LLC Makes New Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Azenta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Azenta by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 43.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Azenta Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 165,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,205. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

