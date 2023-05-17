Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,846 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 236,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,256. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

