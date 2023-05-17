Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 236,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,256. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
See Also
